Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshworks.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 1,171,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,492. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

