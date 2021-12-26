Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $818.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $828.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 1,390,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.57. Match Group has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

