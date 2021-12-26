Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 790,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.