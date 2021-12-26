Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $330.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.50 million and the highest is $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,954. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

