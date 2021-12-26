Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

