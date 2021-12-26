Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.