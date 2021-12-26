Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

