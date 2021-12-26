Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

