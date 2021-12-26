ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $397,056.47 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00416653 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.