-$0.09 EPS Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

