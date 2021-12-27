$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE WTI remained flat at $$3.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,330. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

