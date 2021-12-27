-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

ObsEva stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.66. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

