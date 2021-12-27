$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heska reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,077. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.31 and a beta of 1.54.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

