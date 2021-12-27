$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Community posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Community stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

