$0.49 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 2,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

