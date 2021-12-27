$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.