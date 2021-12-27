$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.26 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

