-$0.66 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.44). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

