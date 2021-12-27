$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

