0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81,536.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. 0xcert has a market cap of $749,309.74 and approximately $81,536.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

