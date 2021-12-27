$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.84. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Masimo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Masimo by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

