$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $87.55. 55,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

