$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

