$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,160,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,826. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

