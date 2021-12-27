11,174 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

