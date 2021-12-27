$112.37 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $367.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

