$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $123.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.15 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

