14,140 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $845.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

