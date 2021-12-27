$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.12 million and the highest is $147.36 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $130.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,286 shares of company stock worth $3,235,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.