$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $144.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $148.55 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,726 shares of company stock worth $474,232. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.