15,188 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ANGO opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

