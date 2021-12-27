$153.01 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $153.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $481.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $562.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.