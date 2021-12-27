$154.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce $154.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $173.50 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $526.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $713.73 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

