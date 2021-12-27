$16.27 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $16.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.