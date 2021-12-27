$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $167.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $665.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.77 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

