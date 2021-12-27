18,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

