$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post sales of $190.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,947. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

