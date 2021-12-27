1,972 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,861,205. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

