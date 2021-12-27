$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,838. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.