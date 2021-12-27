20,454 Shares in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUI opened at $34.95 on Monday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

