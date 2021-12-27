$21.93 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce $21.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,281. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

In related news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

