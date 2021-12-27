$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

