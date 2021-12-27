3,644 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

NYSE LSI opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

