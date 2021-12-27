$452.70 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce sales of $452.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.10 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

