$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce $5.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.16 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BAK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 86,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,558. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

