59,398 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

