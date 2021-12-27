595 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherent by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $265.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.80. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

