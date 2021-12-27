6 Meridian Makes New $215,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Assurant by 77.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 70.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $152.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

