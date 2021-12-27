6 Meridian Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

