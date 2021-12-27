6 Meridian Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Danaher were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $320.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.04. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

